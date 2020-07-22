Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lewisboro Daily Voice serves Lewisboro, NY
ID Released For Man Shot, Killed In Westchester

Zak Failla
Horton Avenue and Brook Street in New Rochelle
Horton Avenue and Brook Street in New Rochelle Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police have identified a man who was fatally shot in the head last week in Westchester.

Bronx resident Devante Lane, 23, was ID’d by New Rochelle police investigators as the man who was shot and killed last week. A second, unidentified man, was injured after also being shot in the incident on Wednesday, July 15.

Police said that Horton was shot in the head and chest near the intersection of Horton Avenue and Brook Street shortly after 8:45 p.m. on July 15, after responding to reports of shots fired.

The responding officers found Lane and the second victim - who was not identified and suffered gunshot wounds to his leg and transported them both to a local hospital for treatment.

Lane was pronounced dead at the hospital, the second victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation. Detectives are still looking for suspects involved in the shooting. 

