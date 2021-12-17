Hudson Valley Woman Sentenced For Death Of 1-Year-Old Son

A Hudson Valley mother has been sentenced to nine months in county jail in connection with the death of her 1-year-old son.

Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh announced the sentencing of Marie Dorleus, of Spring Valley, on Wednesday, Dec. 15

The child was killed on Saturday, June 19, when Dorleus left her three small children unsupervised in their Spring Valley home for several hours, said Chief Peter Walker, spokesman for the DA's Office.

During her absence, a box spring that had been leaned against a wall in the family apartment fell on her 1-year-old son, causing him to asphyxiate, Walker said.

During the proceedings, the District Attorney's Office recommended the court sentence Dorleus to a period of one and one-third to four years in state prison, Walker added.

Instead, the court ruled she will spend her time at the Rockland County Jail.

“The loss of a child is an unspeakable tragedy. My office will always give voice to the voiceless and pursue justice where the facts lead us.” said Walsh.

Dorleus pleaded guilty to the crime in October, which knocked her manslaughter charge down to criminally negligent homicide.

Dorleus broke down in court as she spoke to the judge about the death of her son, who was named Clifford.

"Your honor, there's not a word in the English language that could define the loss of a child to a parent," said Dorleus. "He was my heart, that was my warrior, that was my fighter."

Dorleus, who has already served six months, could be out by the weekend due to good behavior.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.