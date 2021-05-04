COVID-19: Paramedics Will Start Making Vaccine House Calls In Parts Of Northern Westchester

The Ossining Volunteer Ambulance Corps will be delivering some 200 doses of Moderna vaccine to distribute to residents 18 and older over the course of the next three weeks.

Appointments will be available at 8 Clinton Avenue, Ossining, at the paramedic headquarters during the "pop-up" vaccine clinics.

In addition, the department will also make house calls for homebound as well as to help people feel more comfortable getting their first dose. To date, they have already vaccinated 11 people in their homes.

The department's schedule includes:

Tuesday, May 4, a pop-up at the department from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 5, on the road vaccinating homebound patients.

Thursday, May 6, will be another pop-up at the department from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 16 at the department from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"We were one of the first EMS agencies in NYS to be approved to have a Community Paramedicine program under the governor's executive order," the department said. "One of the benefits of this program is the ability to administer the COVID-19 vaccine."

To schedule an appointment online click here. Or call 914- 941-9196 or email covidtest@ossiningvac.org with any questions.

