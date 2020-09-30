COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

There were 44 newly reported COVID-19 cases in Westchester as the region saw a return to normalcy following a slight uptick in positive cases in the Hudson Valley.

Since the virus was first reported in New Rochelle before rapidly spreading across the state nearly seven months ago, there have now been 38,239 confirmed COVID cases in Westchester out of 665,632 tested, according to the state's Department of Health.

The overall percentage of positive results for those tested in Westchester dipped slightly to 5.7, down from 5.8 the day before.

There were no new fatalities reported overnight, keeping the total at 1,456 COVID-19-related deaths in Westchester since March.

A breakdown of total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester municipalities on Wednesday, Sept. 30, according to the county Department of Health:

Yonkers: 7,962 (121 active, 11 new);

New Rochelle: 3,334 (57, 4 new);

Mount Vernon: 2,897 (20, 1 new);

White Plains: 1,986 (24, 1 new);

Port Chester: 1,353 (12, 3 new);

Greenburgh: 1,294 (17);

Ossining Village: 1,143 (14, 1 new);

Peekskill: 1,072 (8, 1 new);

Cortlandt: 992 (19, 2 new);

Yorktown: 820 (23, 1 new);

Mount Pleasant: 649 (26, 3 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 502 (3);

Eastchester: 479 (6);

Sleepy Hollow: 474 (9, 1 new);

Harrison: 475 (19, 3 new);

Somers: 456 (13, 2 new);

Scarsdale: 392 (9, 1 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 350 (5, 2 new);

Tarrytown: 326 (10);

Mount Kisco: 312 (1);

Bedford: 301 (9);

New Castle: 249 (5);

North Castle: 241 (7, 1 new);

Rye City: 235 (5, 1 new);

Elmsford: 219 (1);

Croton-on-Hudson: 218 (1, 1 new);

Rye Brook: 206 (5);

Mamaroneck Town: 190;

Pelham: 179 (3);

Ossining Town: 172 (8, 4 new);

North Salem: 162 (7);

Pleasantville: 152 (4);

Tuckahoe: 148 (2);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 147 (1);

Lewisboro: 138 (6);

Pelham Manor: 129 (1);

Briarcliff Manor: 128 (2);

Ardsley: 105;

Bronxville: 96 (1);

Irvington: 94 (2);

Larchmont: 85, (4);

Buchanan: 46 (1);

Pound Ridge: 34 (4).

Statewide, there were 97,960 COVID-19 tests administered yesterday, with 1,000 (1.02 percent) testing positive. There are currently 605 people hospitalized with the virus, up from 571. There were nine new fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 10,747,313 COVID-19 tests, with 458,649 testing positive. A total of 25,479 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

