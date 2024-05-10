$6.5M To Go Toward Repaving Route 35 In Bedford, Lewisboro

In an announcement on Friday, May 10, New York State Sen. Pete Harckham and Assemblymember Chris Burdick revealed a $6.5 million resurfacing and paving project has started on a stretch of Route 35.

The project will center on improving conditions on the 5.9-mile stretch of Route 35 between Route 22 in Bedford and Mead Street in Lewisboro.

According to Gov. Kathy Hochul, the construction will include milling the roadway's existing pavement, resurfacing the roadway with a warm-mix asphalt overlay to extend its lifespan and quality, and upgrading traffic signals and drainage.

In remarks about the project, Harckham said the stretch of roadway covered by the project has been the "bane for motorists and commuters for many years now."

"I am grateful to Governor Hochul and NYSDOT for prioritizing this project and making these necessary improvements. Ensuring the safety of motorists on our roads needs to remain a priority when it comes to infrastructure investments, and I will continue to fight for funding to help improve the condition of our roadways," Harckham said.

Lewisboro Town Supervisor Tony Goncalves said the project follows meetings between the New York State Department of Transportation and town officials, in which concerns about the road's conditions were expressed.

The repaving project is expected to be finished by August, officials said.

