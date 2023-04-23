Traffic Alert: Month-Long Lane Closure To Affect Hutchinson River Parkway In Harrison

Beginning on Monday, April 24, one lane of the Hutchinson River Parkway southbound between Exit 14 (State Route 127) in Harrison and Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) in Scarsdale will close, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The closure is scheduled for weekdays beginning on Monday, April 24, and lasting until Thursday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., officials said.

The closure is to allow for construction work.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrison and receive free news updates.