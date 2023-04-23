Light Rain Fog/Mist 54°

Traffic Alert: Month-Long Lane Closure To Affect Hutchinson River Parkway In Harrison

Commuters are being warned that a month-long lane closure will soon affect traffic on a busy parkway in Westchester. 

A scheduled lane closure will soon affect the Hutchinson River Parkway southbound between Exit 14 and Exit 13 in Harrison and Scarsdale.
Beginning on Monday, April 24, one lane of the Hutchinson River Parkway southbound between Exit 14 (State Route 127) in Harrison and Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) in Scarsdale will close, according to the New York State Department of Transportation. 

The closure is scheduled for weekdays beginning on Monday, April 24, and lasting until Thursday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., officials said. 

The closure is to allow for construction work. 

