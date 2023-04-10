SUV Hits Tractor-Trailer, Enters Woods On Highway Exit Ramp In Harrison

A person was injured after their SUV struck a tractor-trailer on a highway exit ramp in Westchester, sending it into a wooded area.

The crash happened on Sunday, April 9 around 9:15 p.m., when emergency responders were sent to a crash in Harrison on the exit ramp from Interstate 287 to Interstate 684 northbound, according to the Purchase Fire Department.

Once they arrived, authorities found that an SUV had collided with a tractor-trailer and had come to rest in a wooded area. Luckily, though, the driver of the SUV managed to escape his vehicle with only minor injuries, fire officials said.

After an hour at the scene, the vehicle was towed away and first responders resumed service.

