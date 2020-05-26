Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Photos: Racist Graffiti Found On Path Off Parkway In Westchester

Zak Failla
Racist graffiti was found on a path in Bronxville. Photo Credit: Contributed
Police in Westchester are investigating an incident of hate speech that was found on a popular path that sits near a busy roadway.

Reports of racist graffiti on a path off Parkway Road near Midland Avenue in Bronxville was reported to police over the weekend.

The graffiti spray-painted on the path includes a swastika, and two statements that read: "Make America Great A" and "White Power #." A fourth message was shared by readers that isn't fit to print.

Bronxville Police Chief Christopher Satriale said that his department is currently reviewing camera footage as it seeks to assist Westchester County Police detectives, who are in charge of investigating the hate speech spray-painted on the path.

