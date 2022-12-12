Firefighters Use Saws To Free Driver Trapped In Car After Crash In Purchase

A "severely trapped" person had to be freed from a car after it crashed into a tree in Westchester County, according to a fire department.

On Friday night, Dec. 9, firefighters responded to a crash in Purchase on Westchester Avenue in the area of the Hutchinson River Parkway, where they found a single vehicle off the road that had slammed into a tree, according to the Purchase Fire Department.

Once there, members of both the Purchase and Port Chester fire departments had to use saws to cut a space large enough to free an occupant who had become trapped inside the vehicle, fire officials said.

Once firefighters were able to free the occupant, they were removed from the vehicle and placed into the care of emergency responders along with three other occupants of the vehicle, according to the fire department.

As firefighters worked to free the person, a second accident happened nearby on the Hutchinson River Parkway leading to Westchester Avenue westbound. Fire officials then responded to this accident and transported several injured people to a local hospital, firefighters said.

