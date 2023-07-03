Officer Awarded For Catching Suspect With Illegal Weapon In Harrison

Officer Frank Corvino of Harrison Police was named Officer of the Month for July for arresting a suspect on weapon possession charges during a traffic stop on Tuesday, June 13.

According to Harrison Police, on the day of the incident, around 11 a.m., Corvino had been on patrol duty when he saw a vehicle on Union Avenue commit a traffic violation.

After pulling the vehicle over, Corvino discovered a loaded 9mm handgun inside the car. Corvino then determined that the driver did not have a license to carry the weapon, and arrested them.

The driver was then remanded to Westchester County Jail pending court appearances, police said.

