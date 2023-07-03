Mostly Cloudy 83°

Officer Awarded For Catching Suspect With Illegal Weapon In Harrison

An officer in Westchester is being recognized after apprehending a suspect who had been in possession of an illegal firearm. 

Officer Frank Corvino of the Harrison Police Department was awarded for arresting a suspect who was in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun without a license.
Ben Crnic
Officer Frank Corvino of Harrison Police was named Officer of the Month for July for arresting a suspect on weapon possession charges during a traffic stop on Tuesday, June 13. 

According to Harrison Police, on the day of the incident, around 11 a.m., Corvino had been on patrol duty when he saw a vehicle on Union Avenue commit a traffic violation. 

After pulling the vehicle over, Corvino discovered a loaded 9mm handgun inside the car. Corvino then determined that the driver did not have a license to carry the weapon, and arrested them. 

The driver was then remanded to Westchester County Jail pending court appearances, police said. 

