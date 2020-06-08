COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

There were just 19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Westchester in the past 24 hours.
In Westchester, 413,395 residents - approximately 41 percent of the county’s population - have been tested for COVID-19, with a total of 36,107 (8.7 percent) testing positive for the virus.
A breakdown of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality as of Thursday, Aug. 6:
- Yonkers: 7,401;
- New Rochelle: 3,150;
- Mount Vernon: 2,797;
- White Plains: 1,885;
- Port Chester: 1,296;
- Greenburgh: 1,212;
- Ossining Village: 1,093;
- Peekskill: 1,025;
- Cortlandt: 920;
- Yorktown: 739
- Mount Pleasant: 592;
- Mamaroneck Village: 477;
- Eastchester: 461;
- Harrison: 428;
- Sleepy Hollow: 414;
- Somers 404;
- Scarsdale: 369;
- Dobbs Ferry: 331;
- Tarrytown: 298;
- Mount Kisco: 289;
- Bedford: 266;
- Rye City: 219;
- New Castle: 213;
- Elmsford: 211;
- Croton-on-Hudson: 210;
- Rye Brook: 188;
- Mamaroneck Town: 176;
- Pelham: 169;
- Ossining Town: 158;
- North Salem: 149
- Tuckahoe: 141;
- Hastings-on-Hudson:
- Pleasantville: 134;
- Pelham Manor: 120;
- Lewisboro: 118;
- Briarcliff Manor: 111;
- Ardsley: 101;
- Bronxville: 86;
- Irvington: 86;
- Larchmont: 75;
- Buchanan: 40;
- Pound Ridge: 29.
Statewide, there have been 6,298,805 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19, with 418,928 testing positive. There have been 25,185 COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic began.
In the past 24 hours, 72,370 COVID-19 tests were administered in New York, with 703 (0.97 percent) testing positive.
There are currently 570 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and there were three new virus-related deaths reported.
