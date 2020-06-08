Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Harrison Daily Voice
COVID-19: Full-Fledged Quarantine Checkpoints Set Up At Major NY Entry Points
COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

Zak Failla
The COVID-19 map in Westchester as of Thursday, Aug. 6.
The COVID-19 map in Westchester as of Thursday, Aug. 6. Photo Credit: Westchester County

There were just 19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Westchester in the past 24 hours.

In Westchester, 413,395 residents - approximately 41 percent of the county’s population - have been tested for COVID-19, with a total of 36,107 (8.7 percent) testing positive for the virus.

A breakdown of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality as of Thursday, Aug. 6:

  • Yonkers: 7,401;
  • New Rochelle: 3,150;
  • Mount Vernon: 2,797;
  • White Plains: 1,885;
  • Port Chester: 1,296;
  • Greenburgh: 1,212;
  • Ossining Village: 1,093;
  • Peekskill: 1,025;
  • Cortlandt: 920;
  • Yorktown: 739
  • Mount Pleasant: 592;
  • Mamaroneck Village: 477;
  • Eastchester: 461;
  • Harrison: 428;
  • Sleepy Hollow: 414;
  • Somers 404;
  • Scarsdale: 369;
  • Dobbs Ferry: 331;
  • Tarrytown: 298;
  • Mount Kisco: 289;
  • Bedford: 266;
  • Rye City: 219;
  • New Castle: 213;
  • Elmsford: 211;
  • Croton-on-Hudson: 210;
  • Rye Brook: 188;
  • Mamaroneck Town: 176;
  • Pelham: 169;
  • Ossining Town: 158;
  • North Salem: 149
  • Tuckahoe: 141;
  • Hastings-on-Hudson:
  • Pleasantville: 134;
  • Pelham Manor: 120;
  • Lewisboro: 118;
  • Briarcliff Manor: 111;
  • Ardsley: 101;
  • Bronxville: 86;
  • Irvington: 86;
  • Larchmont: 75;
  • Buchanan: 40;
  • Pound Ridge: 29.

Statewide, there have been 6,298,805 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19, with 418,928 testing positive. There have been 25,185 COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic began.

In the past 24 hours, 72,370 COVID-19 tests were administered in New York, with 703 (0.97 percent) testing positive. 

There are currently 570 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and there were three new virus-related deaths reported.

