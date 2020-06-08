COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

There were just 19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Westchester in the past 24 hours.

In Westchester, 413,395 residents - approximately 41 percent of the county’s population - have been tested for COVID-19, with a total of 36,107 (8.7 percent) testing positive for the virus.

A breakdown of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality as of Thursday, Aug. 6:

Yonkers: 7,401;

New Rochelle: 3,150;

Mount Vernon: 2,797;

White Plains: 1,885;

Port Chester: 1,296;

Greenburgh: 1,212;

Ossining Village: 1,093;

Peekskill: 1,025;

Cortlandt: 920;

Yorktown: 739

Mount Pleasant: 592;

Mamaroneck Village: 477;

Eastchester: 461;

Harrison: 428;

Sleepy Hollow: 414;

Somers 404;

Scarsdale: 369;

Dobbs Ferry: 331;

Tarrytown: 298;

Mount Kisco: 289;

Bedford: 266;

Rye City: 219;

New Castle: 213;

Elmsford: 211;

Croton-on-Hudson: 210;

Rye Brook: 188;

Mamaroneck Town: 176;

Pelham: 169;

Ossining Town: 158;

North Salem: 149

Tuckahoe: 141;

Hastings-on-Hudson:

Pleasantville: 134;

Pelham Manor: 120;

Lewisboro: 118;

Briarcliff Manor: 111;

Ardsley: 101;

Bronxville: 86;

Irvington: 86;

Larchmont: 75;

Buchanan: 40;

Pound Ridge: 29.

Statewide, there have been 6,298,805 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19, with 418,928 testing positive. There have been 25,185 COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic began.

In the past 24 hours, 72,370 COVID-19 tests were administered in New York, with 703 (0.97 percent) testing positive.

There are currently 570 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and there were three new virus-related deaths reported.

