COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Westchester Cases By Community

There was at least one new COVID-19 case reported in each of Westchester's 43 municipalities as the number of new cases continues to spike.

According to the county Department of Health, there were 425 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases as the numbers continue skewing in the wrong direction.

There are currently approximately 5,000 active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, up from 3,515 a week ago, 2,252 two weeks ago, and 1,513 cases three weeks ago.

"The positivity rate keeps going up, which means the number of people going to hospitals goes up ... which means the number in Intensive Care goes up ... then intubations go up .. and see the deaths go up, and that's exactly what's happening now," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during one of two COVID-19 briefings held on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

In Westchester, there have now been a total of 47,632 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of more than 1 million tests that have been administered since March. Two new fatalities were reported, bringing the number of virus-related deaths in the county to 1,502.

A breakdown of the total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester on Tuesday, Nov. 24, according to the Department of Health:

Yonkers: 9,469 (769 active, 69 new);

New Rochelle: 4,355 (438, 58 new);

Mount Vernon: 3,422 (266, 34 new);

White Plains: 2,406 (216, 15 new);

Port Chester: 1,878 (257, 18 new);

Greenburgh: 1,582 (151, 21 new);

Ossining Village: 1,499 (234, 21 new);

Peekskill: 1,419 (179, 7 new);

Cortlandt: 1,226 (114, 19 new);

Yorktown: 1,148 (180, 13 new);

Mount Pleasant: 817 (70, 7 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 710 (105, 18 new);

Harrison: 700 (120, 11 new);

Sleepy Hollow: 646 (94, 5 new);

Eastchester: 612 (86, 8 new);

Somers: 606 (86, 9 new);

Scarsdale: 459 (38, 3 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 435 (42, 1 new);

Mount Kisco: 456 (78, 10 new);

Bedford: 451 (86, 5 new);

Tarrytown: 406 (41, 8 new);

New Castle: 358 (50, 2 new);

Rye City: 362 (60, 10 new);

North Castle: 339 (45, 3 new);

Rye Brook: 306 (54, 4 new);

Elmsford: 264 (24, 1 new)

Croton-on-Hudson: 262 (27, 1 new);

Mamaroneck Town: 260 (33, 5 new);

Pelham: 225 (25, 3 new);

North Salem: 227 (29, 3 new);

Pleasantville: 214 (35, 4 new);

Ossining Town: 209 (25, 3 new);

Tuckahoe: 195 (26, 3 new);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 182 (18, 3 new);

Lewisboro: 214 (43, 3 new);

Briarcliff Manor: 183 (32, 5 new);

Pelham Manor: 172 (15, 2 new);

Ardsley: 135 (6, 1 new);

Irvington: 124 (11, 1 new);

Bronxville: 126 (15, 2 new);

Larchmont: 121 (13, 4 new);

Buchanan: 69 (8, 2 new);

Pound Ridge: 60 (10, 1 new).

In the past 24 hours, there were 164,761 COVID-19 administered, resulting in 4,881 positive tests. The overall infection rate statewide is at 2.96 percent, though the state's focus area micro-clusters - including parts of Orange County - is at 4.13 percent.

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 18,187,840 New Yorkers tested for the virus, with 602,120 testing positive. The Department of Health has confirmed 26,390 COVID-19 fatalities.

"Remember the experts said, 'Beware the fall.' It gets cold, people start to stay indoors, college students start to come home and there's less outdoor activity. That's the spike we're seeing go up now, and we are now going into the holiday season and 37 days of increased social interaction," Cuomo said. "This is not a normal Thanksgiving. It was not a normal summer. It was not a normal Labor Day. It was not a normal school year.

"Celebrate Thanksgiving with your extended family: The family of New York, representative of all those people who did the right thing this entire year for one and other and acted as a family."

