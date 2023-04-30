Award-Winning Chef To Take On Next Challenge In Purchase

Chef Stephen Mandracchia, a Mamaroneck native who has worked in several prestigious clubs, restaurants, and hotels, has been named the new Director of Food and Beverage at Broadview at Purchase, a retirement community located on the campus of the State University of New York at Purchase.

Beginning his career in his family's commercial seafood business, Mandracchia has over 25 years of experience as an executive chef and was introduced to famous chefs at an early age such as Anthony Bourdain.

After setting off on his own, Mandracchia's career eventually brought him to work at both The Mayflower and Watergate Hotels in Washington DC, where he apprenticed under Chefs Agostino Buggio and the Late Chef Jean Louis Paladin.

He then returned to New York and became well-known for his progressive cuisine, eventually being ranked one of the top 25 Ice Sculptors and Food Artists in America and making appearances on the television shows "The Apprentice", "Good Day New York", and "Good Morning America."

Mandracchia has also been the recipient of three New York Times stars, The Star Diamond Award from the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences, and Michelin Designation.

He will begin his role at Broadview when it opens in the Fall of 2023, according to Broadview officials. The retirement community will feature amenities such as a swimming pool, fitness center, movie theater, dining venues, and more, and will champion "intergenerational connections and lifelong learning," officials said.

