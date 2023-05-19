New Multi-Family Apartment Building To Be Built Next To Harrison Train Station

The Harrison Grand high-end multi-family apartment building project will be located at 402 Halstead Ave., right by the Harrison Metro-North station, according to developer Elk Homes.

The project is planned to contain 28 one, two, and three-bedroom market-rate residences across 46,000 square feet, developers said.

The units will range in size from 1,000 to 2,200 square feet and include white oak floors, high-end appliances, private outdoor spaces, powder rooms, fireplaces, high ceilings, and an "abundance of windows," according to Elk Homes.

The building will also offer amenities and services such as 38 parking spaces, a fitness center, a pet spa, bike storage, delivery lockers, an outdoor rooftop terrace, a private dining room, co-working spaces, and conference rooms.

Elk Homes co-founder Gary Hirsch said that the building's location would make it "one of the most desirable living experiences in Westchester."

"We’re thrilled to offer the community luxurious multi-family living in the vibrant Harrison downtown," Hirsch added.

Construction of the building is expected to begin in Fall 2023, and occupants will be able to move in early 2025.

