Man Nabbed After Stealing Clothes, Other Items From College Dorms In Harrison: Police

Bronx resident Matthew Williams was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 2 for committing burglaries at Manhattanville College in the town of Harrison on Saturday, Nov. 4, according to Harrison Police.

On the day of the break-ins, the department was contacted by Manhattanville College security staff, which told police that several students had reported items stolen from their rooms.

An investigation conducted by the department then revealed that Williams, a former student who was "Persona Non-Grata” and had a prior arrest for third-degree criminal trespass, had entered the rooms and stolen clothing and other miscellaneous items, according to authorities.

Williams was later charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and is being held at Westchester County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail.

