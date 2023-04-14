'Every Bite Was Delicious': New French-Style Cafe Opens In Harrison

If you're looking for a cozy French-style cafe, an all-new location in Westchester has got you covered for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner.

Cafe Deux, located in Harrison at 307 Halstead Ave., opened on Wednesday, March 22, and provides visitors with a French-American dining experience at all times of the day.

Menus are offered for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner, in addition to an extensive drink menu with wine, beer, cocktails, and even kombucha available.

If that's not enough to pique interest, the eatery also serves "cupped desserts" with peanut butter, cookies and cream, and matcha latte chocolate-covered cups.

Since it is a French-style cafe, a variety of coffee and tea is also offered, of course. The eatery also has a grab-and-go section that offers favorites such as parfait.

Visitors to the cafe have already left plenty of positive reviews on Yelp.

"What an amazing addition to Harrison!" wrote JA N. of Harrison in a five-star review, adding, "Restaurant is beautiful and every bite of food was delicious, try the burger, try everything!"

Stephen B. of Rye was also a fan of the cafe, calling it "an intimate dining experience" with "vibrant local and seasonal menu items, a thoughtful wine list, and modern craft cocktails."

The cafe is open every day of the week besides Monday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrison and receive free news updates.