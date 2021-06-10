COVID-19: Westchester Residents Win College Scholarships In NY Vax Incentive Program

A pair of students in Westchester are among 10 who are the latest to receive a full ride to any SUNY or CUNY school after being chosen in the second round of New York’s “Get a Shot to Make Your Future’ COVID vaccination campaign.

Last month, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state is raffling off scholarships to New Yorkers between the ages of 12 and 17 who go out and get a COVID-19 vaccine in the next several weeks.

Scholarships include full tuition and board to any public college or university for the full four years for adolescents who get their shot.

Among the latest winners in the second round were Westchester residents Reed Livoti and Jayce Leclere, who now have their choice of going to school for free post-graduation when they head off to college.

Other winners statewide were:

Ella Cambell, of Erie County;

Emily Ghim, of Queens;

Natalia Low, of Suffolk County;

Jasmine Thalon, of Nassau County

Liam Murphy, of Manhattan;

Carrie Ng, of Brooklyn;

Jack Szydło, of Monroe County;

Isabella Wolcott, of Steuben County.

“The key to New York's recovery, rebirth, and revitalization is getting as many eligible New Yorkers vaccinated as quickly as possible," Cuomo said.

"We're working hard and getting creative to put shots in arms, and we're targeting our efforts at groups of people with lower vaccination rates, especially young adults age 12 to 17, who have the lowest vaccination rate of any age group in the state.”

Cuomo previously estimated that the total value of the four-year scholarships could exceed $100,000 for families.

“Our once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win a free ride to any public college or university in the state is proof that the vaccine won't just make you safer—it very well might make your future, too,” he added. “Congratulations to the 10 winners announced today, and good luck to the kids and parents eagerly awaiting next week's drawing.”

Each week through Wednesday, July 7, 10 more students will be chosen for scholarships through the raffle in New York. Anyone who receives a vaccine during the program will have their name in each drawing moving forward.

“Incentivizing younger hesitant individuals to get vaccinated will help us return to more normalcy—and to that end, we all win,” SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said.

"My congratulations to today's scholarship recipients and future SUNY college students. They will be getting a world-class education that will put them on the path to prosperity."

