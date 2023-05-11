Large Power Outage Traps People In Elevator At SUNY Purchase College

The incident happened on Wednesday, May 10 at SUNY Purchase College at 735 Anderson Hill Rd., which suffered a major power outage that resulted in a failure of communications, according to the Purchase Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived at the campus, they learned that the outage may have caused people to become stuck in elevators.

As a result, they commenced a search of over 20 buildings on campus to look for electrical and elevator issues, the department said.

The search resulted in firefighters rescuing occupants from at least one of the elevators on campus. Luckily, no one was injured as a result of the incident.

Eventually, Con-Edison officials also responded to the campus and remained through the evening hours. After around two hours, the scene was brought under control, the department said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrison and receive free news updates.