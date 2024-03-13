ID Released Of Man Killed After Speeding, Hitting Parked Truck On I-684 In Harrison

Bronx resident Kevin Smith was killed in an incident on Saturday, March 2 that happened on Interstate 684 in Harrison just before 3 p.m., Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police said on Wednesday, March 13.

According to Hicks, an investigation into the crash determined that a 2024 Lucid Air sedan had been speeding when it left the northbound highway near mile marker 0.4 and hit a parked 2019 Freightliner truck with a trailer.

Smith was declared dead at the scene.

