ID Released Of Man Killed After Speeding, Hitting Parked Truck On I-684 In Harrison

A 59-year-old man was killed after his vehicle left a highway in Westchester and crashed into a parked truck, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Bronx resident Kevin Smith was killed in an incident on Saturday, March 2 that happened on Interstate 684 in Harrison just before 3 p.m., Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police said on Wednesday, March 13.

According to Hicks, an investigation into the crash determined that a 2024 Lucid Air sedan had been speeding when it left the northbound highway near mile marker 0.4 and hit a parked 2019 Freightliner truck with a trailer. 

Smith was declared dead at the scene. 

