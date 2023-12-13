A Few Clouds 43°

SHARE

Harrison School Resource Officer Falsely Depicted In Viral Online Video, Police Say

A police department in Westchester is taking action in response to a viral online video that they say falsely depicts a popular school resource officer, authorities said. 

<p>Harrison Police Officer Robert Budde.</p>

Harrison Police Officer Robert Budde.

 Photo Credit: Harrison Police
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

According to Harrison Police, an online video falsely depicting Officer Robert Budde has gone viral, the department announced on Tuesday night, Dec. 12. 

The department said that the video shows an interaction involving an officer from another jurisdiction and depicts Budde in a Harrison Police Department uniform even though the incident did not take place in the town and has no "legitimate association" with him.

"The video’s creator misappropriated a photo of our police officer from social media and wrongfully associated him with this interaction from another jurisdiction altogether, that Harrison Police Department had zero involvement in," the department said. 

More information about the video, including where it was posted, was not revealed by the department, which said its phone line has been tied up since the video became viral. 

Budde, who joined Harrison Police in 2004, has served as a school resource officer for the Harrison Central School District since 2019. 

The false video prompted support from commenters on social media. 

"So sad, Robbie is the greatest guy and police officer," said Arlene V. 

"This is outrageous that a person can be used this way. Robbie is a very good person and is loyal to his profession and the community," wrote Darlene G. in a comment. 

Harrison Police is now contacting the website where the video was posted to demand that Budde's image be removed, the department said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Harrison and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE