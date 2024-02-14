Harrison High School Cheerleading Team Wins National Title: 'Hard To Put Into Words'

After a long journey, the members of the Harrison High School Cheerleading Team are now national champions after competing in the Universal Cheerleaders Association's 2024 National High School Championships.

The team emerged as the top victors in the Small Varsity Division II Game Day championship along with Union-Endicott High School from Endicott, New York.

In an Instagram post celebrating the win, the team thanked everyone who lent their support along the way.

"It’s hard to put into words this journey - not only for this team but for this program," the team wrote in their post, adding, "It has taken a village to get us where we are today and we could not be more grateful. The unwavering support from our community, parents, admin, and alumni is the foundation we draw our strength from."

The team also thanked its choreographer, Hank Light.

