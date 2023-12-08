Grit, A Special Fitness Studio, Opens

A full array of the most up to date strength building and cardio equipment can be found at GRIT. In addition, there is a full supply of weights, balls, and bands needed for a complete workout. With none of the equipment (except for the coffee pot) using electricity, Melissa has created a sustainable, comfortable environment.

One on one, or group, training services are available for all ages. Flexible membership packages allowing for one hour or half hour sessions over a time frame that allows you to work at a pace that suits you best. Whether you are interested in being better at work or sports, recover from an injury, be trimmer and more limber or just live a healthier life, GRIT has what it takes to meet your goals.

As the name says; GreaterResultsIntegrativeTraining.

Melissa plans to soon have nutritional light beverages available as well as talks from experts in various health modalities. GRITS website is Grit-Fitness-Studio.biz (remember those hyphens). Melissa can be reached at 914-600-8828 or BeeFitGrit@gmail.com.