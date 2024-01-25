Duo With Irish Ties Nabbed For Entering Harrison Home, Soliciting Roofing Work: Police

Patrick Quinn, age 20, and Thomas Stokes, age 26, who both have ties to Ireland, were both arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 23 in connection with an incident that happened in Harrison earlier that same day, according to Harrison Police.

On the day of the incident, a Harrison resident called the department and told officers that an unknown man had entered her home without her consent and was trying to solicit roofing work.

Police soon arrived at the home and found Quinn and Stokes trying to solicit roofing work from other Harrison residents as well. Upon speaking with the duo, who both had Irish accents, officers learned that they were from the UK and had only been in the US for a short amount of time.

They also told police that they were roofers but did not have licenses or permits to solicit or perform any home improvement work, the department said.

The duo was then charged with soliciting without a permit. Additionally, Quinn was also charged with second-degree criminal trespass.

Both suspects were later issued summonses, processed, and then released on their own recognizance, police said.

