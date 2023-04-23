Burglar Found With Stolen Gun, Property In Harrison, Police Say

On Monday, April 17, police arrested 45-year-old Christopher Wheeler after he allegedly committed a residential burglary in the area of Winfield Avenue and Glen Drive in Harrison on Thursday, April 13, according to Harrison Police.

After Wheeler was arrested, police executed search warrants and recovered both a loaded stolen 9mm handgun and property that he had stolen from the residence, authorities said.

Wheeler is now being held at Westchester County Jail without bail.

The investigation into the burglary is still ongoing and more charges may be filed, according to Harrison Police.

