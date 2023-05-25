Popular NYC Pizzeria To Open Harrison Location

Patsy's Pizzeria will soon open a location in Harrison at 7 Purdy St., the restaurant announced on social media on Wednesday, May 24.

A New York staple since 1933, Patsy's began in Harlem and has since expanded to 15 locations across the state, including one in New Rochelle at 2 Pelham Rd.

The pizzeria chains are known for their authentic Sicilian coal oven pizza. They are also purported to be the inventors of selling pizza by the slice, according to the business's website.

Menu items offered by the pizzeria's other locations include a white pie with ricotta and mozzarella cheese; old-fashioned square pies; old-school proud pies; pasta dishes such as spaghetti pomodoro and linguini pescatore; and numerous salads.

Those interested in stopping by the Harrison location once it opens may want to take heed of the numerous positive Yelp reviews left by customers of the New Rochelle locale.

"What a pleasure to find this hidden gem! Upscale Italian restaurant with top-notch flawless pizza" wrote David O. of Plymouth, New Hampshire, who added that the pizza has "paper thin, crisp crust, perfect sauce, delicious quality cheese," and is "surprisingly amazing."

Mayra V. of San Fransisco also echoed a similar sentiment.

"The food was fantastic!! It was fresh, full of flavor, and had great portions," she wrote, adding, "The entire staff was committed to great service and were very friendly."

An opening date for the Harrison location has not yet been set. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

