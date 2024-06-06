The break occurred in the area of 100 East Hartsdale Ave. in Greenburgh over Memorial Day weekend and has caused traffic delays and sidewalk closures, according to Greenburgh Police and town officials.

In an announcement on Wednesday, June 5, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said that the town still does not have an estimate for the completion of repairs. However, he added the fix could take weeks or even a few months in total.

Feiner also said the Westchester County Health Department sent inspectors to the scene after nearby residents complained about odors. No health-related issues were found.

According to Westchester County Health Department Associate Sanitarian Matthew Smith, the repair process has been complicated by the presence of other utilities located above the broken sewer pipe.

The contractor is now excavating to uncover the pipe and assess the damage, he continued.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

