The sidewalk in front of 100 East Hartsdale Ave. in Greenburgh is currently closed to pedestrian traffic as the result of a sewer break, Greenburgh Police announced on Tuesday, May 28 around 12:30 p.m.

As the closure continues, pedestrians should instead cross to the northern side of the road using the crosswalk at Lewis Avenue and return to the south side by using the flashing beacon crosswalk at Rockledge Road.

Pedestrians and motorists are asked to be cautious in the area. The department said the closure would continue for an "unknown period of time."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

