Traffic Alert: Stretch Of Route 119 In Elmsford To Close Again

Motorists in Westchester will again have to look out for a closure on Route 119. 

Route 119 in Elmsford will again close between Vreeland Avenue and Undercliff Avenue.
Ben Crnic
The closure, which will affect Route 119 in Elmsford in both directions between Vreeland Avenue and Undercliff Avenue, will go into effect on both Thursday, Aug. 24, and Friday, Aug. 25, according to the New York State Department of Transportation. 

The closure will last from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on both days and will again facilitate bridge rehabilitation work. 

The section of roadway was previously closed on Monday, Aug. 21, and Tuesday, Aug. 22.  

Motorists who travel on the section of road at that time should expect delays and follow posted detours. 

