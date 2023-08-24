Traffic Alert: Stretch Of Route 119 In Elmsford To Close Again

The closure, which will affect Route 119 in Elmsford in both directions between Vreeland Avenue and Undercliff Avenue, will go into effect on both Thursday, Aug. 24, and Friday, Aug. 25, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The closure will last from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on both days and will again facilitate bridge rehabilitation work.

The section of roadway was previously closed on Monday, Aug. 21, and Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Motorists who travel on the section of road at that time should expect delays and follow posted detours.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.