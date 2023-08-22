Fair 78°

Road Closure Alert: Route 119 In Elmsford To Again Be Affected

A section of Route 119 in Westchester will again be closed to motorists for a short period of time, officials announced. 

Route 119 in Elmsford will close between Vreeland Avenue and Undercliff Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Route 119 in Elmsford will close between Vreeland Avenue and Undercliff Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via PublicDomainPictures
Ben Crnic
Route 119 will again close in both directions between Vreeland Avenue and Undercliff Avenue in Elmsford on Tuesday, Aug. 22, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The closure will last from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., and will again facilitate bridge rehabilitation work. 

The section of roadway was previously closed on Monday, Aug. 21. 

Motorists who travel on the section of road at that time should expect delays and follow posted detours. 

