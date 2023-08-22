Road Closure Alert: Route 119 In Elmsford To Again Be Affected

Route 119 will again close in both directions between Vreeland Avenue and Undercliff Avenue in Elmsford on Tuesday, Aug. 22, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The closure will last from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., and will again facilitate bridge rehabilitation work.

The section of roadway was previously closed on Monday, Aug. 21.

Motorists who travel on the section of road at that time should expect delays and follow posted detours.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.