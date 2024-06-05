Red Light Cameras Approved For Busy Greenburgh Intersections After Fatal Hit-Run

Following a request for two red light cameras to be put at two busy intersections in Greenburgh made by the Town Board, the New York State Legislature has approved legislation authorizing their installation, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner announced on Wednesday, June 4.

The cameras would be located at the intersection of Old Army Road and Ardsley Road as well as East Hartsdale Avenue and Rockledge Road, where 65-year-old Hartsdale resident Stephanie Kavourias was fatally struck in August.

Because red light cameras are not usually authorized for towns and villages, Greenburgh officials needed special permission to implement them. Now, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will need to sign the legislation before the end of the year for the law to go into effect, Feiner said.

If the cameras end up being successful, the town may petition to authorize more of them around town, including on busy roads such as Central Avenue, Route 119, Dobbs Ferry Road, and Saw Mill River Road.

"The red-light cameras will make our streets safer—people will know that they will get ticketed if they don’t stop on red," Feiner said.

Kavourias, who was struck while crossing the intersection, had been a well-known community leader who had been the former manager of the Hartsdale Parking Authority. She also served as the leader of her co-op in Hartsdale and had also been a member of the Greenburgh Planning Board.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.