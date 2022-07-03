Weekend Closure Of Hutchinson River Parkway Stretch Scheduled

Officials have issued an alert to motorists in Westchester County about the planned closure of a stretch of the Hutchinson River Parkway.

The New York State Department of Transportation reported that the parkway will be closed in both directions from Exit 4A (Interstate 95) in Pelham Manor to Exit 8 (Cross County Parkway) in New Rochelle.

The closure is set to take place from about midnight on Saturday, July 9, to 5 a.m. on Monday, July 11, to facilitate the removal of the temporary bridge and paving of the Hutchinson River Parkway for the Lincoln Avenue bridge project, officials said.

The department reported that the following signed detours will be in place:

Motorists accessing the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound will be detoured to Interstate 95

Motorists accessing the Hutchinson River Parkway southbound will be detoured to the Cross County Parkway

Motorists traveling east on the Cross County Parkway will be directed to continue east at Exit 9 (Hutchinson River Parkway South/Whitestone Bridge) and Exit 10 (New Rochelle Road/Eastchester)

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.