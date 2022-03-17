These Fairfield County Locations Rank Among CT's Top 25 Best Places To Live

Several Connecticut communities are among the “best places to live in America” in 2022, according to a newly released poll.

Each year, Niche explores the best places to live in the US, evaluating factors that include crime, public school systems, job opportunities, and local amenities.

Using data based on the US Census, FBI, US Bureau of Labor (BLS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other sources, Niche then ranked the top places to live across the country, led by Chesterbrook, a suburb of Philadelphia.

In Connecticut, West Hartford in Hartford County was named as the best place to live in the Nutmeg State with an “A+" grade from Niche, which highlighted its public schools, nightlife, and diversity.

“Living in West Hartford offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes,” they wrote. “In West Hartford, there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals and retirees live in West Hartford and residents tend to be liberal.”

In Fairfield County, Southport took the second spot on the list of best places to live in Connecticut due to its diverse array of restaurants, and parks, which make it an ideal spot for retirees.

"I moved from the Lake Hills section of Fairfield to Southport about 13 years ago, and I love it here," one Southport resident said. "There is a great sense of community and it feels like you are back in time when you enter the Southport Historic District.

"Everything is walking or biking distance away, which is a great plus."

The Hartford County suburb of Weatogue was the third best place to live in Connecticut, according to Niche, which highlighted the community’s rural feel.

Two more Hartford County communities - Avon and Simsbury - rounded out the top five on Niche’s list, both of which also earned “A+” grades.

The rest of the top 25 “best places to live in Connecticut,” according to Niche:

6. Old Greenwich (Fairfield County);

7. Greenwich (Fairfield County);

8. Glastonbury (Hartford County);

9. Farmington (Hartford County);

10. Ridgefield (Fairfield County);

11. Fairfield (Fairfield County);

12. Cos Cob (Fairfield County);

13. Riverside (Fairfield County);

14. Woodbridge (New Haven County);

15. Cheshire (New Haven County);

16. Wilton (Fairfield County);

17. Weston (Fairfield County);

18. Glastonbury Center (Hartford County)

19. Westport (Fairfield County);

20. Newfield (Fairfield County);

21. South Windsor (Hartford County);

22. New Canaan (Fairfield County);

23. Orange (New Haven County);

24. Rocky Hill (Hartford County);

25. West Simsbury (Hartford County).

The complete methodology of how Niche determined its ranking can be found here. The complete list of “2022 Best Places To Live in America” can be found here.

