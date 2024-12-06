Il Sorrento, located in Greenburgh at 706 Central Park Ave. (Route 100) across from the Greenville Fire Department, officially opened on Friday, Nov. 29.

Specializing in Southern Italian (Napolitana) cuisine, Il Sorrento is owned and operated by Nick Hoti and Frank Dicola, who bring decades of fine dining experience to the venture, according to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner.

Dicola’s family previously operated the iconic Patsy’s restaurant in Manhattan for 50 years, and he now brings his expertise to the Greenburgh dining scene.

The restaurant will be headed by chef Joe Fusco, who designed the Southern Italian-inspired menu and will oversee the kitchen.

"When I make a dish, I feel as though I'm journeying through history. I evoke the lessons, recipes, and flavors from the past to not only give you something delicious to enjoy right now, but a beautiful memory that will stay with you, and a meal you can look forward to for years to come," Fusco said in an interview on the restaurant's website.

Some offerings on the eatery's menu include Eggplant Rollatini, which consists of thinly sliced eggplant dipped in egg, stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, and spinach, topped with tomato basil sauce; Pappardelle Short Rib Ragu, consisting of Pappardelle pasta tossed in slow-cooked beef short rib ragu, finished with mascarpone and parmesan cheese; and Grilled Branzino, consisting of whole boneless branzino grilled and served over an arugula salad.

Feiner welcomed the restaurant, calling it a quality addition to the town’s growing business scene.

“I am extremely pleased that Greenburgh residents will benefit from another quality, new business in our ever-burgeoning town,” Feiner said.

So far, it's been a hit with visitors, including one commenter on social media who wrote that it was "wonderful."

"The food, service, and ambiance was pretty amazing considering they just opened a few days ago. I will definitely be going back soon," the commenter added.

According to Il Sorrento's website, the restaurant aims to make every meal a "treasured memory."

Click here to view the full menu.

