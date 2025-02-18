Sleeping Man In Plow Blocks Elmsford I-287 Ramp, Found Nearly 3 Times Over Legal Limit: Nysp

The arrest resulted from an incident on Saturday, Feb. 15 at just before 6:30 p.m., when police found a man sleeping inside a tractor with a plow that was blocking the I-287 Eastbound Exit 3 ramp leading to Sprain Brook Parkway in Elmsford, New York State Police announced on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Upon arrival, troopers found the red 2024 Yanmar tractor running, obstructing the roadway. The driver, later identified as Kleber Geovanny Lliguisaca, age 47, of Brewster, was awakened by police and later failed field sobriety tests, authorities said.

He was then arrested and later provided a blood alcohol content reading of 0.22%, nearly three times the legal limit, according to State Police, who added that the tractor was unregistered, and Lliguisaca was unlicensed.

Lliguisaca was charged with aggravated DWI, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and several vehicle and traffic violations.

Lliguisaca was issued traffic tickets and is scheduled to appear in Elmsford Village Court on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 9:30 a.m.

