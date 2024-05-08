In an announcement on Tuesday, May 7, the Ardsley School District revealed seniors Derek Xu and Lydia Lung have been named valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively.

District officials said both students consistently made valuable contributions during their four years at Ardsley High School to earn the prestigious positions.

Xu, a talented mathematics student who also plays the violin, serves as Vice President of the school's More Than Mozart club and as President of the Science Bowl. He also took it upon himself to start the school's math club, which he leads as President.

In addition to these roles, Xu is also a member of the National Honor Society and has received countless accolades during his school career, including recognition in the American Mathematics Competition 10 and several distinguished honor rolls and high rankings at several major math competitions.

After he graduates, Xu will attend Cornell University, where he will major in pure mathematics. He intends to earn a PhD and become a research mathematician.

The school's salutatorian, Lung, has also met much success during her school career.

A National Merit Scholarship Finalist and AP Scholar, Lung is the viola section leader of the school's chamber orchestra and also helps lead the More Than Mozart and Girls Who Code clubs.

She is also a student scientist and serves as part of the school's Science Research Program, where she specializes in bioinformatics for protein engineering.

As a scientist, Lung has won several top prizes in regional and international science competitions like the Science Olympiad, the Regeneron Westchester Science & Engineering Fair, NYSSEF, and more.

Lung has also earned recognition for her viola skills, including the highest instrumental certification under the New York State Music School Association.

After she graduates, Lung plans to attend Johns Hopkins University, where she is considering majoring in Public Health Studies, Environmental Science, and International Studies.

