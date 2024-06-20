Fair 94°

SHARE

Duo Caught At Train Station After Robbing Bank In Ardsley

A man and a woman were apprehended at a train station in connection with a robbery at a bank in Westchester, police announced. 

The robbery happened at Chase Bank at 875 Saw Mill River Rd. in Ardsley, police said.

The robbery happened at Chase Bank at 875 Saw Mill River Rd. in Ardsley, police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The robbery happened on Thursday, June 20 just before 9:30 a.m., when the Chase Bank at 875 Saw Mill River Rd. (Route 9A) in Ardsley set off a hold-up alarm. After receiving a call from Chase Security, officers from the Village of Ardsley Police Department were at the scene in less than a minute, the department said.

Responding officers confirmed that a robbery happened and got a description of the suspect, who was reported to be a Hispanic man with a firearm. 

With the help of other law enforcement agencies, the two suspects, whose identities were not released, were apprehended at the Ardsley-on-Hudson train station, the department said. 

The case was then turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE