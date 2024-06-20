Duo Caught At Train Station After Robbing Bank In Ardsley

The robbery happened on Thursday, June 20 just before 9:30 a.m., when the Chase Bank at 875 Saw Mill River Rd. (Route 9A) in Ardsley set off a hold-up alarm. After receiving a call from Chase Security, officers from the Village of Ardsley Police Department were at the scene in less than a minute, the department said.

Responding officers confirmed that a robbery happened and got a description of the suspect, who was reported to be a Hispanic man with a firearm.

With the help of other law enforcement agencies, the two suspects, whose identities were not released, were apprehended at the Ardsley-on-Hudson train station, the department said.

The case was then turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.