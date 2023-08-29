Deadly Hit-Run: Greenburgh Officials Considering Safety Improvements Following Woman's Death

Greenburgh officials will be holding a Town Board meeting on Tuesday night, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. in order to discuss safety improvements on East Hartsdale Avenue, where 65-year-old Stephanie Kavourias, the former manager of the Hartsdale Parking Authority, was killed in a hit-run crash on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The meeting follows several emails and phone calls from residents asking for safety concerns in the area to be addressed in the aftermath of Kavourias' death, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said on Tuesday.

According to Feiner, the town received a $5 million grant from the office of New York State Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins in 2022 that was meant to fund a 6,000 linear-foot sidewalk along West Hartsdale Avenue as well as updated signalization via an Adaptive Traffic Control System along East Hartsdale Avenue.

The grant will also fund pedestrian safety improvements along East Hartsdale Avenue from the Four Corners to the Hartsdale Train Station, Feiner said.

These improvements are now being actively implemented by town staff, who have been working with the engineering consultant Barton & Loguidice. Construction is estimated to begin in 2025.

In addition to these planned improvements, Feiner also said he would support installing speed cameras along East Hartsdale Avenue. However, because speed cameras are only authorized in New York City and surrounding cities by the New York State Legislature, Greenburgh would have to ask for authorization to implement them, Feiner added.

"If motorists believe that there is a better chance that they will be caught speeding and that they will be fined, it could slow down motorists," Feiner said.

Tuesday's meeting will be televised on public-access television. The second, larger community meeting is planned to be held in late September or early October, Feiner said.

