The arrests stemmed from an incident on Tuesday, April 30 around 1:45 a.m., when police stopped a vehicle on Interstate 87 in Greenburgh after it was seen violating traffic laws, New York State Police announced on Friday, May 3.

After interviewing the driver and five passengers, troopers found none of them had a valid driver's license. Before they could have the vehicle towed from the interstate, a search of its interior revealed a loaded semiautomatic handgun and a switchblade knife, police said.

After this, the following suspects were charged with second-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon:

Joan Velez Castillo, age 23, of New York City;

Anibal Hernandez, age 22, of the Bronx;

Jorgelis Rodriguez, age 24, of the Bronx;

Andreudy Pichardo Madera, age 24, of the Bronx;

Johan Miranda, age 21, of the Bronx.

The fifth passenger, Bronx resident Joerick Merejido, age 20, ran away from the scene and led troopers on a short pursuit. Eventually, though, he was caught and taken into custody before being charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration;

Resisting arrest.

The six suspects were arraigned in the Town of Greenburgh Court before being released on their own recognizance. They will again appear in court on Tuesday, May 7.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.