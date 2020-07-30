Newly Released Forecast Cone For Tropical Storm Isaias Includes Northeast

Tropical Storm Isaias is projected to gain hurricane strength as it nears the southern United States coast and with its track expected to move farther east, its latest projected forecast cone includes New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

A tropical storm watch was issued at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 30 for the east coast of Florida by the National Hurricane Center. At the time of the advisory, Isaias was about 250 miles south of the Bahamas.

The storm is expected to strengthen to Category 1 hurricane status (with winds ranging from 74 to 95 miles per hour) Friday, July 31 in the late afternoon or evening.

It's expected to reach the Carolinas on Monday, Aug. 3 before arriving along the coast of the Northeast region sometime on Tuesday, Aug. 4 into Wednesday, Aug. 5. It is too early to project its strength at that point.

"The details of the track and intensity forecast remain uncertain and it is too soon to determine the magnitude and location of these potential impacts, but interests along the entire U.S. East Coast should monitor the progress of Isaias and updates to the forecast," the National Hurricane Center said late Thursday afternoon.

For a look at the latest projected path, cone, timing and potential for Tropical Storm-force winds, see the first two images above.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

