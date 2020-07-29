Tropical System With Uncertain Long-Range Track Nears US Coast

A system in the Atlantic expected to become a tropical storm is approaching the United States coast.

The system is about 385 miles east-southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico on Wednesday morning, July 29, the National Hurricane Center. It has winds of 45 mph.

If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Isaias, making it the earliest storm to begin with an "I" on record. The previous record was set on Aug. 7, 2005.

The first hurricane of the 2020 season, Hannah, became the earliest storm with an "H" name by nearly two weeks.

Florida is now in the forecast cone, but the long-range track, including its possible impact on the Northeast, is unclear as the system now lacks a well-defined center.

For a look at the current projected timing and path of the system, see the two images above.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

