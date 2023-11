Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police announced on Thursday, Nov. 16 that the body of Dutchess County resident Stacy M. Shanahan, age 49, of Beekman, was the person who was found dead under the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge near Fishkill.

No signs of foul play have been discovered at this time, Hicks said.

The Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office was on the scene aiding in the investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Dutchess and receive free news updates.