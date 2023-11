The incident took place in Dutchess County in Beacon just before 6 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.

According to Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police, the woman's body has been recovered. Notification of next of kin is still taking place, so the woman's identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.