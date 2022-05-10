Leaf Blowers Valued At $1,100 Stolen From Residential Roadway In Union Vale

A suspect is at large after allegedly stealing a pair of leaf blowers that were in a parked truck bed in the Hudson Valley, according to state police.

An alert was issued in Dutchess County as detectives investigate a complaint of two stolen STIHL BR800X backpack leaf blowers from a Chestnut Ridge Road residence in the town of Union Vale.

The leaf blowers were last seen in the truck bed on the owner’s property on Thursday, April 14. They have an estimated combined value of approximately $1,100.

According to police, the leaf blowers are colored orange and white (pictured above). No descriptive information of a suspect has been released.

Anyone with information regarding the theft or stolen leaf blowers has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators at the Dover Plains barrack by calling (845) 677-7300 and referencing case number 10791659.

