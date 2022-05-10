Contact Us
East Dutchess Daily Voice serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

East Dutchess Daily Voice serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • Capital District
    serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Breaking News: Details Emerge On Apparent Love Triangle In Area Murder-Suicide
Police & Fire

Leaf Blowers Valued At $1,100 Stolen From Residential Roadway In Union Vale

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The State Police from the Dover Plains barracks are investigating a complaint of two stolen STIHL BR800X backpack leaf blowers (not the actual leaf blower)
The State Police from the Dover Plains barracks are investigating a complaint of two stolen STIHL BR800X backpack leaf blowers (not the actual leaf blower) Photo Credit: New York State Police Troop K

A suspect is at large after allegedly stealing a pair of leaf blowers that were in a parked truck bed in the Hudson Valley, according to state police.

An alert was issued in Dutchess County as detectives investigate a complaint of two stolen STIHL BR800X backpack leaf blowers from a Chestnut Ridge Road residence in the town of Union Vale.

The leaf blowers were last seen in the truck bed on the owner’s property on Thursday, April 14. They have an estimated combined value of approximately $1,100.

According to police, the leaf blowers are colored orange and white (pictured above). No descriptive information of a suspect has been released.

Anyone with information regarding the theft or stolen leaf blowers has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators at the Dover Plains barrack by calling (845) 677-7300 and referencing case number 10791659.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.