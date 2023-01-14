Man Busted With $30K In Cocaine During Amenia Traffic Stop

A man was busted with more than $30,000 in cocaine during a traffic stop in the area.

Wayne Green, age 42, of Massachusetts, was stopped by members of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force in Amenia on Tuesday, Jan. 10, said Det. Sgt. Adam Harris, of the task force.

Green was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and held without bail at the Dutchess County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County is urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

