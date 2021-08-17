Hudson Valley Restaurant To Reopen With New Dishes, Vaccine Requirement

A Westchester County restaurant has announced its reopening plans after temporarily closing its doors in June.

Goosefeather is set to reopen Thursday, Aug. 19.

The restaurant will accept limited reservations because it is still in the process of staffing.

The restaurant, which is located at Tarrytown House Estate at 49 E Sunnyside Lane, has been on hiatus since June 1.

"We were notified by the Tarrytown House Estate that the entire property must close its doors to the public in an effort to reorganize and reassess after a difficult year due to the Covid-19 pandemic," The owners wrote in a May announcement. "While Goosefeather operates 100% independently of the hotel, we do share the property and have to be respectful of its needs and procedures."

It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing that we will be closing Goosefeather for the summer, June 1 - August... Posted by Goosefeather on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

When the restaurant reopens, guests will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for indoor dining, according to a representative. Outdoor dining will be available for all, depending on availability. Masks will be required for guests when they are not seated at the table.

The restaurant said all Goosefeather staff is fully vaccinated.

Additionally, the location is working to open a service bar on the front lawn, where guests can order punches, canned cocktails, wine and beer.

A representative said Goosefeather will also have DJs on certain nights of the week, and there are plans to add new dishes and wines to the menu.

