Boston Post Road Bridge Across I-95 To Close For Summer In Westchester

Heavy traffic and delays are expected as the New York State Thruway Authority plans to close a bridge over I-95 in Westchester for the summer.

Officials are cautioning that the Boston Post Road Bridge over I-95 in Rye will be closed beginning on Tuesday, July 6, with the closure expected to last through at least Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Traffic is expected to get backed up during the duration of the project, particularly in Rye and Port Chester.

Local officials said that congestion can be expected downtown in Rye, near the I-287 ramp, on Cedar Street, Midland Avenue, Purdy Avenue, and around Peck Avenue.

During the project, detours diverting traffic from US Route 1 will be posted for travelers.

Anyone planning on traveling through the area during the project has been advised to expect delays and plan to take alternate routes, when possible.

The project will begin following Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement of a temporary pause on all construction projects on state highways beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday, July 2 through the end of the holiday weekend.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, New Yorkers are eager to celebrate Independence Day and travel to their holiday destination, but even in our new normal, basic road safety practices and laws still apply," Cuomo said.

"I urge all motorists to move over for emergency or maintenance vehicles on the roads, remain alert, and drive sober so that we can all be safe and happy as we celebrate."

