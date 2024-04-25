A film shoot for the limited series "Zero Day" will take place in the village of Tuckahoe on Thursday, April 25, and Friday, April 26, according to Tuckahoe Police.

The shoot will cause the following road closures:

Thursday:

The western portion of Depot Square (in the area of Starbucks) will close until around noon;

Traffic around the Depot Square area, including Main Street and Columbus Avenue, will periodically shut down for a minute or two during the shoot;

More shoots will be filmed indoors and not affect traffic.

Friday:

Between around 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Main Street will close between Columbus Avenue and Terrace Place;

Between 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., Cameron Place and Van Duzen Street will close.

Additionally, multiple trailers and trucks will be parked throughout the southern end of the village, which could affect those trying to find parking in the area on Thursday and Friday.

Several police officers will be present at the film shoots to help motorists get around during the closures.

According to Netflix, "Zero Day," a conspiracy thriller, will be De Niro's first television series and include six episodes directed by Lesli Linka Glatter.

De Niro will star as former President George Mullen, who comes out of retirement to lead a commission investigating a "potential world crisis."

Other actors to star in the series include Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Angela Bassett, Connie Britton, Dan Stevens, and Matthew Modine.

The series' release date has not yet been announced.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

