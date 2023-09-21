Bronx River Parkway Exit Reopens In Eastchester After Year-Long Project

The Leewood Drive exit on the Bronx River Parkway in Eastchester has fully reopened to traffic following a bridge rehabilitation project that began in July 2022, Westchester County Legislator James Nolan announced on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

During the duration of the project, the southbound Bronx River Parkway left turn exit to Leewood Drive had been closed, as well as the left turn entrance to the southbound parkway from Leewood Drive.

The project had originally been estimated to be completed by the end of May 2023.

Now that the exit is fully reopened, motorists can now make the left turn from Leewood Drive to the southbound Bronx River Parkway, and turn left from the parkway to Leewood Drive, Nolan said.

"I would like to thank all departments that were involved and the employees who made this possible," Nolan said of the project's completion.

