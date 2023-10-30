Woman Hospitalized After 50-Foot Fall At Croton-On-Hudson Hiking Trail

The incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 28 just before 5:30 p.m., when first responders were sent to help a fall victim at the Croton Gorge Trail in Croton-On-Hudson.

According to the Croton-On-Hudson Fire Department, crews quickly found the woman on the wooded hill between Gorge Park and the upper trailway. Because a large portion of the trail had been washed out by heavy rainfall in the last months, a utility task vehicle was dispatched by the Yorktown Heights Fire Department just in case it was needed to get the woman out of the woods.

After a "coordinated and swift effort" the woman was brought to an awaiting ambulance in just 15 minutes, fire officials said. She was then taken to Westchester Medical Center with head and other non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition to Croton firefighters, the Ossining EMS Paramedic Fly-Car, Westchester County Police, and Croton EMS helped with the response to the incident.

"This was just another solid example of teamwork between all agencies - starting from dispatch - to best assist someone in need," Croton fire officials said in a social media post.

