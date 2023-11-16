Update: Amtrak Service Resumes To Croton-Harmon After Structural Issues Cause Suspension

Amtrak rail service resumption between Croton-Harmon station in Croton-on-Hudson and New York City was announced by Amtrak officials on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Service between the two stations had been suspended on Sunday, Nov. 12 after structural issues were found in a New York City parking garage above the tracks on West 51st Street between 10th Avenue and 11th Avenue. Less than a week after the suspension was announced though, rail service has resumed.

According to Amtrak officials, single-tracking delays and speed restrictions will still be in place in the area until Saturday, Nov. 18.

The suspension had resulted in outrage from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who called it "unacceptable" in a statement on Tuesday, Nov. 14. On the same day, she had also deployed leaders from the Department of Transportation, Division of Homeland Security Services and Emergency Services, and her Director of State Operations and Infrastructure to help determine how the suspension could be resolved.

